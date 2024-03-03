2 Senators Endorse Thune to Replace McConnell

Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D., has picked up two endorsements from his GOP colleagues to be the upper chamber's next Republican leader, The Hill reported Sunday.

In appearances on Sunday morning talk shows, Republican Sens. Mike Rounds of South Dakota and Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma expressed their support for Thune.

On ABC News' "This Week," Rounds said he was supporting his "stablemate out here, also from South Dakota," calling him "solid" and saying that "he understands politics, as well."

"[W]hat I'm looking for in a leader," Rounds said, "I want someone who will work with a president, but who also will stand his own ground. That's one of the reasons why I very publicly and openly supported John Thune and I supported Mitch McConnell."

Noting that "we've got some really good choices" for leader, Rounds said, "I just happen to think John Thune is the right guy at the right time. Great moral character. He's the right kind of a guy.

"And I think he will be independent enough to where he will look out also, just like Mitch did, for the institution of the Senate itself. So I'm optimistic. It's the reason why I'm supporting him."

Mullin appeared Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union" and said former President Donald Trump should recuse himself from involvement in the selection process for the Senate GOP leader.

Asked whether Thune's past criticism of Trump "could hurt his leadership bid," Mullin said, "I think if you talk to Sen. Thune right now, he understands the party ... needs to be united; and he recognizes that President Trump's going to be the presidential nominee.

"I'm very good friends with Sen. Thune. That's why my support is with him," Mullin added. "That doesn't say anything bad about the other candidates that may be running. I know Rick Scott [of Florida] is throwing his name around, that he may be doing it. John Barrasso [of Wyoming] is a great guy. John Cornyn [of Texas] is a great guy."

On Feb. 25, four days before Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that he plans to step down as the Senate's Republican leader, Thune endorsed Trump.

Mullin went on to say it would be wise for Trump to stay out of the Senate race, describing it as a "lose-lose."

"President Trump and I had a really good conversation last week," the Oklahoma senator said. "My advice to President Trump — which, President Trump's his own man; he's going to make it his decision, and he does a good job in that — is to stay out of the race because it's a lose-lose situation. He needs to work ... with whatever leader is there. And let me tell you: Whatever leader is there understands that they're going to have to work with President Trump, too."

Several Republican senators are being discussed as potential contenders to replace McConnell.

Sen. Steve Daines of Montana, currently chairing the GOP's Senate campaign arm, has made significant inroads in key battleground races. According to Bloomberg, Trump encouraged Daines on Thursday to enter the race.

Other candidates tied to Trump include Scott, who is known for his earlier challenge to McConnell's leadership and his tenure leading the GOP's Senate campaign in 2022; Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, the fifth-ranking Republican; and Sen. Mike Lee of Utah.