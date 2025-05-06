WATCH TV LIVE

Thune: Trump Nominee for US Attorney Likely Won't Leave Committee

By    |   Tuesday, 06 May 2025 02:17 PM EDT

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., suggested on Tuesday that President Donald Trump's nominee to serve as U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia is unlikely to advance, The Hill reported.

Republicans hold a slim advantage on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which must vote to advance Ed Martin's nomination in order for him to receive a Senate vote to confirm him to the post, but Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., has indicated that he will not vote to advance Martin's nomination due to his support for those convicted of crimes related to the Capitol assault.

"Most of my concerns relate to Jan. 6," Tillis told reporters on Tuesday morning. "I think that anybody that breached the perimeter should have been imprisoned for some period of time, whether it's 30 days or three years is debatable, but I have no tolerance for anybody who entered the building on Jan. 6 and that's probably where most of the friction was."

When asked about Tillis, Thune told reporters that his opposition to Martin "would suggest that he's probably not going to get out of committee."

