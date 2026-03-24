Sen. Thune: Reconciliation Back in Play for GOP Agenda

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., signaled Monday that Republicans are turning to budget reconciliation as a key tool to end the Democrats' partial government shutdown.

"It only took a five-week shutdown," but GOP "reconciliation dreams have new life," Thune said in remarks reported by Politico, underscoring a renewed push to pass a party-line bill focused on immigration enforcement.

"If we end up going down that route, we'll try and make the most of the opportunity," Thune added, in what marks a notable shift after previously downplaying prospects for a second reconciliation package this Congress.

The change comes after a White House meeting between President Donald Trump and top Senate Republicans, where lawmakers pitched a two-track strategy: Reopen the Department of Homeland Security immediately while advancing enforcement funding and election integrity measures through reconciliation.

According to Politico, the proposed reconciliation package would prioritize funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations and potentially include elements of the SAVE America Act, a key Trump-backed initiative requiring voter ID and citizenship verification.

Trump, who had previously insisted on tying the SAVE America Act directly to DHS funding, is now open to separating the issues as long as parts of the legislation move forward in a reconciliation bill, signaling a pragmatic shift aimed at breaking the stalemate.

Republicans argue the approach allows them to bypass Democrat obstruction while still delivering on core promises to secure the border and protect election integrity.

Meanwhile, Democrats appear poised to accept a narrower DHS funding bill that excludes some ICE enforcement operations — a concession that could help reopen critical agencies such as Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which have been strained during the shutdown.

Still, GOP leaders are making clear that any short-term deal will be paired with longer-term action through reconciliation, where only a simple majority is required in the Senate.

The effort could also expand beyond immigration.

Conservatives are already discussing adding other priorities, including defense funding and additional national security measures, to a broader reconciliation package.

With a congressional recess looming, lawmakers are racing to finalize a deal to reopen DHS while laying the groundwork for what could become a sweeping Republican legislative push.