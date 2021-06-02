×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: john kennedy | senate | louisiana | endorsement

Trump Endorses Sen. Kennedy: He's the 'Real Deal,' 'Brilliant'

john kennedy speaks to press
Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., speaks to members of the press as he arrives at the Hart Senate Office Building Nov. 18, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 02 June 2021 12:42 PM

One of the staunch conservatives in the Senate has drawn the emphatic endorsement of former President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

The "folksy" Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., who has famously grilled Dr. Anthony Fauci on indirect U.S. funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology last month, is running for reelection with Trump's backing.

"Fantastic news for Louisiana and the U.S.A. — Sen. John Kennedy will be seeking reelection!" Trump wrote in a statement to Newsmax from his Save America PAC. "John is strong on crime, the border, our military, our veterans, pro-life, energy, and the economy, and our very much under siege Second Amendment."

Trump added a swipe to famously moderate Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., who has taken far more anti-Trump positions in the past few years than Kennedy has since joining the Senate the same year Trump entered the White House.

"Unlike Louisiana's other Senator, Bill Cassidy, who used my name in ads and all over the place in order to get reelected, and then went 'stupid,' John Kennedy is the real deal — a brilliant and highly educated man who will never let you down," Trump's statement continued. "He has my complete and total endorsement!"

Kennedy is not related to former President John K. Kennedy, or the famous Democrat family from Massachusetts, but he is a former Democrat who turned Republican in 2007.

Notably, Sen. Cassidy voted for the second failed impeachment of Trump on the incitement of insurrection, while Kennedy voted to acquit.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
One of the staunch conservatives in the Senate has drawn the emphatic endorsement of former President Donald Trump. The "folksy" Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., is running for reelection with Trump's backing...
john kennedy, senate, louisiana, endorsement
245
2021-42-02
Wednesday, 02 June 2021 12:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved