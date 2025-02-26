Sen. Kennedy to DOJ Nominees: Follow Court Orders

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., cautioned some of President Donald Trump's nominees for senior positions in the Justice Department against disobeying court ruling regardless of any personal objections they may have, NBC News reported.

During the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, several Democrat senators asked the nominees if it were ever appropriate for a president to ignore a ruling from a federal judge. Since Trump and Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency initiative, many of the president's orders have been blocked by federal judges.

Kennedy took his allotted time to offer advice and support the Democrats' line of questioning in an unexpected show of solidarity.

"Don't ever, ever take the position that you're not going to follow the order of a federal court. Ever. Now, you can disagree with it. Within the bounds of legal ethics, you can criticize it, you can appeal it, or you can resign," Kennedy said.

"I've watched them try to pack the Supreme Court. I have watched an esteemed member of this body on the steps of the Supreme Court threaten Justices [Neil] Gorsuch and Justice [Brett] Kavanaugh.

"I've seen that. I've seen this body — some in good faith, but some in bad faith — try to impose an unconstitutional violative the separation of powers doctrine ethics code on the Supreme Court," he said.

"Don't ever say you're not going to follow the order of a court. You may not agree with it, but that's my advice. And I think you ought to take it."