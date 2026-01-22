Rep. John James Runs TV Ad Against Trump Impeachment

Rep. John James, a Michigan Republican running for governor, launched a new campaign ad Thursday tying the fate of President Donald Trump's second term and the America First agenda to James' home state of Michigan.

The 60-second spot, titled "Impeached," features Trump's praise of James and frames Michigan as "ground zero" in 2026, pointing to the state's open U.S. Senate seat, four competitive House races and the balance of power in Congress.

The ad warns that if Republicans lose control of Congress after the 2026 midterms, Trump will be "impeached" and his "Cabinet dragged before hearings led by AOC and Rashida Tlaib," referring to Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

James, the spot says, is the only gubernatorial candidate who stood with Trump "every time."

It pitches his election as necessary to protect Trump and his ability to continue implementing his policies: "If you care about President Trump, you must stand up for John James."

"This ad makes the stakes unmistakable," James spokeswoman Hannah Osantowske said in a statement.

"If Republicans lose Michigan, Democrats will move to impeach President Trump and grind the America First agenda to a halt," she added. "John James is the conservative fighter who can win, and who Michigan families can trust to hold the line."

The campaign also said several high-profile Democrats, including Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., have publicly signaled support for impeaching Trump and senior members of his administration.

Stevens is described by the campaign as the leading contender for Michigan's Democratic U.S. Senate nomination.

Recent polling cited by the campaign shows James with a slight edge in the general election and a commanding lead in the Republican primary.

A WDIV/Detroit News survey released Jan. 12 shows James leading a three-way general election matchup, while multiple polls place him more than 40 points ahead in the Republican primary.

The RealClearPolitics average has James ahead by 3.5 points.

"Impeached" begins airing statewide on Thursday across digital platforms. The campaign directed viewers to JohnJamesMI.com to view the ad and contribute.