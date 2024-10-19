Fetterman: Trump, 'Iron Man' Elon Musk Alliance a Concern

Sen. John Fetterman said the alliance between former President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, the world's richest man — whom he compares to Marvel Comics' Tony "Iron Man" Stark — could doom Vice President Kamala Harris' chances in his home state of Pennsylvania and elsewhere and warned that Democrats must take their partnership seriously.

"Musk is a concern," the Pennsylvania Republican told the New York Post, not only because he's endorsed Trump but also because he's participating in Trump's rallies and has become an "active participant" in his campaign.

Musk, he added, is "incredibly successful" and "some people would see him as, like a Tony Stark."

And Democrats make light of the partnership, or "they make fun of [Musk] jumping up and down, and things like that," but "I would say that they are doing that at our own peril," Fetterman said.

Musk, the tech billionaire who bought out Twitter, changing its name to X, was initially a Trump skeptic; but after the former president was shot at in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July, he gave him his full support.

Musk even campaigned with Trump when the former president returned to Butler and held a two-hour live phone call with him on X in August.

Musk has also spent at least $75 million on his pro-Trump super PAC, making him one of the largest individual donors in this election cycle. He has a net worth estimated at $247 billion, with holdings also including SpaceX and Tesla.

Fetterman, meanwhile, said he is not panicked about the 2024 race but warned that Pennsylvania, which "picks the president," will be "ridiculously close."

"Trump has a connection that's undeniable," the senator said. "Anyone that spends any time across Pennsylvania can see that kind of devotion and that's why it's going to be very close."

Fetterman was one of the few Democrats who had urged President Joe Biden to remain in the race, and he said the president would have given Trump a tough time if he'd stayed in, rather than stepping aside for Harris.

"I'd like to remind everybody that Biden is the only person that's ever beaten Trump," said Fetterman.

But the push for Biden to drop out turned into a "total blowtorch," he said.

"You had the Democratic side, you have the ongoing, right-wing media, and then the celebrities got involved in it as well, too," said Fetterman. "And then The New York Times became the 'he's got to go' outlet throughout all that as well."

However, Fetterman said he strongly backs Harris, and he's been campaigning for her in his state.

"[She] could not have run a better campaign than she has so far right now," he told The Post.