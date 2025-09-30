Fetterman to Dems on Shutdown: Win Elections

Sen. John Fetterman offered some understated advice to his fellow Democrats on Monday about negotiating with Republicans on issues such as healthcare and the budget: "Win elections."

The Pennsylvania Democrat said that was the way to get things done, according to CNN's Manu Raju, who shared the quote Monday. As Democrat lawmakers returned to Washington, they pledged to keep the government open even as they voted against a GOP spending bill in the Senate that would have temporarily funded operations.

Democrats argued a shutdown could harm their constituents, but most still stood by their decision to block the Republican-led measure.

"John Fetterman, pushing back on Dems' hardline over shutdown talks, says he has a suggestion for his party as it demands changes on healthcare policy as part of spending talks: 'Win elections,' he told us," Raju posted Monday evening.

President Donald Trump met with congressional leaders in a final attempt to avert a government shutdown, but the talks ended without an agreement. Democrats pressed for healthcare concessions, while Republicans pushed for a straightforward funding extension.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said Democrats would not support a bill that "continues to gut the healthcare of everyday Americans." Vice President JD Vance countered, "I think we're headed to a shutdown because the Democrats won't do the right thing."