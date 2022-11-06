Media Falsely Suggests Fetterman Said: 'I Celebrate Demise of Roe V. Wade'

The speaking troubles of Pennsylvania Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a stroke victim this past spring, have been well-publicized, but some on social media and Mediaite appear to have blown it trying to attack him this time.

Social media accounts and Mediaite suggested Fetterman told his supporters, "I celebrate the demise of Roe v. Wade."

But Fetterman uses the "celebrates" conjugation of the verb, and Dr. Mehmet Oz is his opponent, so Fetterman's words should not have been so easily confused.

"I run on Roe v. Wade," Fetterman told his supporters. "Oz celebrates the demise of Roe v. Wade."

There is a decided difference in "I celebrate" versus "Oz celebrates."

Although Fetterman has been unfairly criticized for this remark, there have been dozens of examples where his speech suggest he would struggle to serve as one of Pennsylvania's senators.

Oz and Fetterman are virtually tied in the race to succeed retiring Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., according to RealClear Politics (RCP) polling average. RCP currently projects the seat as a "hold" for the Republican Party that seeks to gain the majority in the Senate that is tied 50-50 (48 Democrats and 2 independents that caucus with them).