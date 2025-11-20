Sen. Fetterman to Be Primaried in 2028

The Pennsylvania Working Families Party says it will support a primary challenger against Democrat Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman in 2028.

"We're primarying John Fetterman. Last week, Fetterman once again sold out working Pennsylvanians. He was the deciding vote for a Republican budget bill that will strip healthcare from over 400,000 Pennsylvanians. We deserve real working-class leadership in the U.S. Senate, not a Trump-enabling Democrat," the group said in a social media post.

"We're training potential candidates, recruiting volunteers, and soliciting donations to help us defeat him," it added.

The party has not yet fielded a candidate.

Fetterman has, on occasion, voted with Republicans and taken stances that differ from many in his own party. He recently joined Republicans to help push a funding bill during the record 43-day government shutdown, a move that drew criticism from Democrats.

"After 40 days as a consistent voice against shutting our government down, I voted YES for the 15th time to REOPEN," Fetterman said in a statement on his vote.

"I'm sorry to our military, SNAP recipients, [government] workers and Capitol Police who haven't been paid in weeks. It should've never come to this. This was a failure."

The legislative package left out any clear resolution on the expiring Affordable Care Act tax credits that have made private health insurance less costly for millions of Americans.

On issues like Israel, border policy, and immigration, Fetterman has taken more conservative-leaning stances compared to many Democrats. For instance, his stronger pro-Israel positioning has been noted as aligning more with Republicans.

"If you want a Democrat that's going to call people Nazis or fascists or all these kinds of things ... I'm not going to be that guy," Fetterman told Fox News in October.

Fetterman has not announced whether he will run again in 2028.

A Quinnipiac University poll released in October found Fetterman slipping among Democrats — 54% gave him a negative job rating, while just one-third said his performance was favorable, a dramatic reversal from last year, when he enjoyed an 80% approval rating within his party and just 10% disapproval.