Sen. Fetterman Remains in Hospital, Doctors Rule Out New Stroke

(Newsmax)

By    |   Thursday, 09 February 2023 08:55 PM EST

Doctors for Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who suffered a stroke on the campaign trail last year, said Thursday tests showed no signs of a new stroke after the lawmaker was hospitalized Wednesday night.

Fetterman reportedly felt light-headed at the end of a Senate Democrat retreat in Washington on Wednesday night and his staff drove him to The George Washington University Hospital, where he is being monitored.

"About an hour ago, Senator John Fetterman received the results of his MRI," Fetterman's office said in a statement Thursday night, according to The National Review.

"According to John's doctors at The George Washington University Hospital, the results of the MRI, along with the results of all of the other tests the doctors ran, rule out a new stroke. He is being monitored with an EEG [electroencephalogram] for signs of seizure — so far there are no signs of seizure, but he is still being monitored."

A timetable for how long Fetterman will remain hospitalized has not been revealed, but on Wednesday night, his communications director, Joe Calvello, said Fetterman was "in good spirits and talking with his staff and family."

Fetterman, 53, suffered a stroke on the campaign trail in May, four days before he went on to win the Democratic primary. He was rarely seen on the campaign trail, spending most of his time recovering. But he still went on to defeat Republican Mehmet Oz in the midterms to flip a seat previously held by Republican Pat Toomey.

The lingering effects of the stroke left Fetterman with speech difficulties and trouble processing questions unless they are written or typed out. The Senate reportedly set up a closed-captioning system to help him do his job.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 09 February 2023 08:55 PM
