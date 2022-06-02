NBC: Dems Concerned About Fetterman's Health Following Stroke

Democrats have privately expressed concerns about Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who recently won the Democratic Senate primary, following his stroke three weeks ago, according to NBC News.

Sources told the news network that some of Fetterman's colleagues in the party have expressed concerns not only about his health but also about a perceived lack of transparency by his campaign about his recent hospitalization, which occurred just days before his decisive win in the statewide primary.

"A lot of us Democratic Party-types are very nervous about it," one elected Pennsylvania Democrat, who asked not to be named, told NBC.

They added that the Fetterman campaign has provided "no indication" of when the candidate will resume in-person events. Since his hospitalization, Fetterman has only appeared in public on video.

"I think people I've talked to — myself included — don't know what to make of it," added a longtime Pennsylvania Democratic operative, who also asked not to be named by NBC. "It's not like Fetterman has close institutional allies, so Dems are calling around wanting to ask the question, but no clue where to get a sense of how serious it is."

Fetterman Communications Director Joe Calvello told NBC that they will make an announcement about his return to the campaign trail "soon," and said that he is "on the path to a full recovery," and is going to be "back at full strength."

Calvello said, "John is going to continue to take his time and focus on his recovery, but with so much at stake in this race, he will be fully ready for the hard fight ahead. His campaign isn't slowing down one bit."

Fetterman's wife, Gisele Fetterman, told Politico on Wednesday that her husband's doctors are "very happy with how he is healing," noting that his neurologists "were really impressed with the progress. Cognitively, he's perfect and well on his way to a full recovery. Everything went well with the cardiologists. His heart is looking good. Pacemaker is working as it's supposed to."

She also noted that his doctors "want him to continue to rest," and noted that they did not say when he could get back on the trail, but added that "the campaign will have an announcement for that soon."