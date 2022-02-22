Trump: 'Getting to Be More and More Impressed With Durham'

While Hillary Clinton is attempting to downplay the latest revelations from special counsel John Durham's recent latest court filings, former President Donald Trump is becoming a bigger believer in Durham's investigation of the investigators.

Trump, who lamented a year ago "where's Durham," said the special counsel has dealt "some devastating blows" to exposing spying on his 2016 presidential campaign, as Trump has long alleged.

"He works slowly, and a lot of people were really angry, but he has brought out some devastating blows," Trump said Tuesday on "The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show." "And if you really look at it, if you know what this is all about, that's just a foundation.

"That's a foundation for some very, very big stuff. So, yeah, I'm getting to be more and more impressed with Durham."

Trump wants an apology from Lesley Stahl of CBS's "60 Minutes" for her claim that "there is no real evidence" they spied on Trump's campaign.

"She should apologize, because she came at me," Trump said.

"Well, now everybody agrees, even the Democrats," he continued. "They just don't want to talk about it, and the media doesn't like talking about it."

Trump did credit The Washington Post for at least issuing some retractions of its reporting, while The New York Times has not.

"I will say, though, The Washington Post sort of apologized for their coverage; the Times didn't, but the Washington Post sort of apologized," he said.

"The Washington Post, in all fairness," Trump continued. "I'm not saying great because certainly not great at all. But the Washington Post did apologize for a lot of the mistakes that were made. But the Times hasn't. I wouldn't say they doubled down.

"They sort of just don't want to talk about it, because you can't double down."

As for the 2024 president campaign, Trump does not believe President Joe Biden will run again and Vice President Kamala Harris "doesn't seem to be very popular in the polls." But perhaps Hillary Clinton might be the Democrats' choice.

"I think she's going to certainly put a play in," Trump said. "It's possible, but I watched Hillary the other day. I just don't know if she has the energy."