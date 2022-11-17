×
Tags: john duarte | house | gop | majority | midterms | election

GOP House Candidate John Duarte Back in Lead in California-13

(Newsmax)

Thursday, 17 November 2022 01:14 PM EST

Republican John Duarte has retaken a razor-thin lead in California's 13th Congressional District in a race that remains among seven too close to call, according to Newsmax.

Duarte and Democrat Adam Gray have been swapping leads in recent days after the Nov. 8 elections closed. Duarte now leads by 963 votes.

Republicans hold a 219-209 majority thus far, needing just 218 to hold the House gavels in the next Congress. Republicans have been projected to win two more seats by some analysis, which includes the pending reelection of Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., who was one of 10 House Republicans that voted to impeach Trump after he left office in 2021.

Duarte, Rep. Lauren Boebert, and Valadao lead three of the seven remaining races to be called, potentially giving the GOP a 222-213 majority come January.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
Thursday, 17 November 2022 01:14 PM
