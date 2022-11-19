California-13 GOP Candidate Duarte Leads Back-and-Forth Race

A wild race in California's newly drawn 13th Congressional District has seen a seesaw battle between Republican John Duarte and Democrat Adam Gray.

Duarte and Gray have been swapping leads in recent days after the Nov. 8 elections closed. Duarte now leads by 865 votes (63,539-62,674) with 126,213 votes counted, according to Newsmax's latest tally.

Gray led on election night before Duarte took a lead for about a week, then Gray led briefly, and now Duarte has held a slight edge.

Republicans hold a 219-211 majority thus far, needing just 218 to hold the House gavels in the next Congress. Republicans have been projected to win two more seats, by some analysis, which includes Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., who leads in a race headed for a state-law mandated recount and the pending reelection of Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., who was one of 10 House Republicans that voted to impeach Trump after he left office in 2021.

Duarte, Boebert and Valadao lead three of the five remaining races to be called, potentially giving the GOP a 222-213 majority come January.