Sen. Curtis Urges Balance of Compassion, Law on Immigration

The United States can enforce immigration laws while also treating people humanely, as it is a "false narrative" that Americans must choose between the rule of law and compassion, Sen. John Curtis said Sunday.

However, the Utah Republican, appearing on CNN's "State of the Union," said immigration debates too often become "painful" as the country is "really struggling with compassion" even as enforcement ramps up.

He pointed to the Biden administration's border approach as an example of rhetoric not matching reality.

"We were told it was compassion to have an open border," Curtis said. "It wasn't."

Curtis, a former mayor, said local leaders should work directly with federal immigration authorities with a focus on public safety, arguing cities should prioritize removing criminals while reducing fear among law-abiding residents and immigrant communities.

"If I were mayor, the very first thing I would do is, I'd sit down with ICE, and I say, 'I want the bad guys out of my city, and I want my citizens to feel safe,'" he said.

Curtis also criticized what he described as an "us against them" mindset around immigration enforcement.

He said a lack of transparency from immigration authorities can "bring this fear into a community," while protests that obstruct enforcement do not necessarily reflect compassion.

The Utah Republican was pressed about President Donald Trump's rhetoric toward Somali immigrants, with Trump having recently described Somali immigrants as "garbage" and saying they should return to their home countries.

Curtis said he cannot control others' language, but urged political leaders to focus on their own conduct.

"All of us need to wake up every morning, look in the mirror and say, what are we doing ... to make this country a better country, to make all of our immigrants feel more welcome?" he said.

In other matters, Curtis, when asked whether he would vote again to confirm Secretary of War Pete Hegseth amid renewed scrutiny over the use of a Signal chat and questions surrounding a Caribbean "double tap" strike, declined to give a yes-or-no answer.

He said he would need to separate reported accounts from verified facts and said Congress' oversight role is essential.

Curtis, who chairs a Western Hemisphere subcommittee, said lawmakers are pursuing answers in a bipartisan way but noted he does not have subpoena power.

He said transparency is critical to restoring trust in government and argued officials should "err on the side of transparency" when possible.

Curtis also signaled skepticism toward a looming Senate vote to extend Obamacare subsidies, saying a simple extension without reforms is not a "thoughtful vote," even as lawmakers face a tight timeline.