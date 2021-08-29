D'Amato: Biden Went against Advisers on Afghanistan

Former New York Sen. Alfonse D'Amato says President Joe Biden didn't listen to his advisers on Afghanistan.

"I think this is a president who has been subverted by his own advisers," D'Amato told the "The Cats Roundtable" radio show Sunday on WABC 770 AM, hosted by John Catsimatidis.

"Those advisers had warned him about what might take place, [but] he didn't listen. But there are sources that have indicated that the president was advised that this was not the right way in which to pull our troops out [of Afghanistan]," he added.

"And it wasn't the right thing to make this announcement and to set this time limit when we were prepared. And then to announce it the way he did. And then cover-up and blame it on President Trump [and say], 'President Trump, he started this!'...Nonsense! He repealed just about everything [else] Trump enacted."

D'Amato also warned that the unsightly pullout would lead to a crisis in confidence for U.S. allies.

"The worst is yet to come," he continued. "Our allies are not going to be able to [rely] on our words if we want to keep our defenses strong, if we want to keep the terrorists from taking control...Countries need to know that if we give them our word, we're going to keep it."

"This is a disaster that threatens world conflict because our enemies now are going to be able to intimidate the leaders of these other countries who are looking to the United States for protection...We pulled the rug out from under [Germany, Britain and France who] … had troops in this area."

Biden on Sunday paid respects to 13 U.S. service members who lost their lives in Afghanistan due to a suicide attack near the Kabul International Airport.

"The 13 service members that we lost were heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of our highest American ideals and while saving the lives of others," Biden said on Saturday, according to CBS. "Their bravery and selflessness has enabled more than 117,000 people at risk to reach safety thus far."