Anti-Trumpers Bolton, Romney Slam Case Against Him

Even prominent experts and pundits who don't like him have called Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's case against him weak, former President Donald Trump said in remarks Tuesday night; John Bolton and Mitt Romney are two of them.

Calling the case an "overreach" and "weak," the two prominent Republicans on Tuesday said that despite their feelings about Trump, they agree with him that 34-count felony indictment should not have been made.

"As someone who very strongly does not want Donald Trump to get the Republican presidential nomination, I'm extraordinarily distressed," Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton told CNN.

"I think this is even weaker than I feared it would be," he added, "and I think it's easily subject to being dismissed or a quick acquittal for Trump."

Bragg argues that Trump falsified business records to cover up hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016.

According to Bragg's theory, that violated campaign finance laws since he argues the real purpose was to aid his campaign in a close election.

Bolton is considering a run for the GOP nomination against Trump, but said that "there is no basis in the statutory language to say that Trump's behavior forms either a contribution or an expenditure under federal law."

"If you can construe the statute to cover this behavior, then I think it violates the First Amendment," he said.

Romney, a Republican senator from Utah, issued a statement saying: "I believe President Trump's character and conduct make him unfit for office.

"Even so, I believe the New York prosecutor has stretched to reach felony criminal charges in order to fit a political agenda."

Romney added: "No one is above the law, not even former presidents, but everyone is entitled to equal treatment under the law. The prosecutor's overreach sets a dangerous precedent for criminalizing political opponents and damages the public's faith in our justice system."