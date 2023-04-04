×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: john bolton | mitt romney | donald trump | alvin bragg | overreach

Anti-Trumpers Bolton, Romney Slam Case Against Him

By    |   Tuesday, 04 April 2023 10:03 PM EDT

Even prominent experts and pundits who don't like him have called Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's case against him weak, former President Donald Trump said in remarks Tuesday night; John Bolton and Mitt Romney are two of them.

Calling the case an "overreach" and "weak," the two prominent Republicans on Tuesday said that despite their feelings about Trump, they agree with him that 34-count felony indictment should not have been made.

"As someone who very strongly does not want Donald Trump to get the Republican presidential nomination, I'm extraordinarily distressed," Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton told CNN.

"I think this is even weaker than I feared it would be," he added, "and I think it's easily subject to being dismissed or a quick acquittal for Trump."

Bragg argues that Trump falsified business records to cover up hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016.

According to Bragg's theory, that violated campaign finance laws since he argues the real purpose was to aid his campaign in a close election.

Bolton is considering a run for the GOP nomination against Trump, but said that "there is no basis in the statutory language to say that Trump's behavior forms either a contribution or an expenditure under federal law."

"If you can construe the statute to cover this behavior, then I think it violates the First Amendment," he said.

Romney, a Republican senator from Utah, issued a statement saying: "I believe President Trump's character and conduct make him unfit for office.

"Even so, I believe the New York prosecutor has stretched to reach felony criminal charges in order to fit a political agenda."

Romney added: "No one is above the law, not even former presidents, but everyone is entitled to equal treatment under the law. The prosecutor's overreach sets a dangerous precedent for criminalizing political opponents and damages the public's faith in our justice system."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.

Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Even prominent experts and pundits who don't like him have called Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's case against him weak, former President Donald Trump said in remarks Tuesday night; John Bolton and Mitt Romney are two of them.
john bolton, mitt romney, donald trump, alvin bragg, overreach
318
2023-03-04
Tuesday, 04 April 2023 10:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved