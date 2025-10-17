WATCH TV LIVE

Bolton Surrenders Following Charges of Mishandling Classified Info

Friday, 17 October 2025 09:26 AM EDT

John Bolton, the national security hawk and former adviser to President Donald Trump who has become one of the president's biggest critics, arrived at a federal courthouse to surrender on Friday morning on charges of mishandling classified information.

Bolton, who was indicted on Thursday, is the third of Trump's prominent critics to face prosecution in recent weeks.

Bolton arrived at the courthouse in Greenbelt, Maryland, to surrender. He is expected to face an initial court appearance later in the day.

The indictment alleges that Bolton shared sensitive information with two of his relatives for possible use in a book he was writing, including notes on intelligence briefings and meetings with senior government officials and foreign leaders.

"I look forward to the fight to defend my lawful conduct and to expose (Trump's) abuse of power," Bolton said in a statement on Thursday.

Bolton's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, said Bolton did not unlawfully share or store any information.

The investigation of Bolton was opened in 2022, predating the Trump administration.

Inside the Justice Department, the case is viewed as stronger than the prosecutions of former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James — two prominent figures that the DOJ recently indicted — according to a person familiar with the matter.

The indictment of Bolton, filed in federal court in Maryland, charges him with eight counts of transmission of national defense information and 10 counts of retention of national defense information, all in violation of the Espionage Act. Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, but any sentence would be determined by a judge based on a range of factors.

In some of the chats described in the indictment, Bolton and his relatives — who are not identified — discussed using some of the material for a book. Bolton referred to the two people with whom he shared his daily notes as his "editors," the indictment said.

"Talking with [book publisher] because they have a right of first refusal!" Bolton wrote in one message, according to the indictment.

The two relatives referred to in the indictment are Bolton's wife and daughter, two people familiar with the matter said.

Bolton served as White House national security adviser during Trump's first term before emerging as one of the president's most vocal critics.

Bolton, also a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, described Trump as unfit to be president in a memoir he released last year.

Asked by reporters at the White House about the Bolton indictment on Thursday, Trump said, "He's a bad guy."

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


