Dem Candidate John Avlon's Long Island Residency Claims Questioned

Former CNN weekend anchor John Avlon's claims of Long Island residency have come into question as he seeks to take on the incumbent Republican Nick LaLota in New York's 1st Congressional District, the Washington Free Beacon reported on Thursday.

In February, Avlon announced that he was running as a Democrat to unseat LaLota, claiming to be a "centrist" who aimed to "step up and get off the sidelines."

"Long Island families deserve someone who fights for their values, not Trump's. It's time for us all to get off the sidelines. Join Me," he posted on X announcing his candidacy. In July, Avlon bested his Democrat opponent Nancy Goroff to clinch the nomination which will pit him against LaLota, who supports and is supported by former President Donald Trump.

The district encompasses most of Suffolk County in the eastern parts of Long Island and has fluctuated in its political allegiances with George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump all winning it in past presidential elections.

Questions of Avlon's primary residency and therefore eligibility to represent the district have come under scrutiny as both LaLota and Goroff have labelled him a part-time resident of Suffolk County. Avlon told local media last week that he and his wife Margret Hoover have "lived there since 2009" and have "voted there for years."

The outlet's review of public records, however, show that the Avlons have lived in Manhattan since at least through 2023 as he collected a tax credit on his apartment as his primary residence.

When reached for comment by the outlet, a spokesperson for Avlon did not answer questions about his residency history and said "John and his family took the census and voted in Sag Harbor in 2020."

Public records also show the Avlon children have attended, as recently as last year, an elite Manhattan private school known for educating the children of wealthy celebrities with weekend homes in the Hamptons.