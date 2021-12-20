×
Tags: Biden Administration | Joe Biden | joemanchin | whitehouse | buildbackbetter

White House Says It Will Resume Talks With Manchin in New Year: Report

President Joe Biden. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 20 December 2021 06:48 PM

Despite West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin's announcement on Monday that he would vote no on the Build Back Better Act, a report indicates that conversations between Manchin and the White House about the bill would resume in the new year.

''The conversation ended with a sense that negotiations would, in fact, resume around the Build Back Better Act in some form in the new year. The tone of conversation was cordial and it was agreed that they would speak again on legislative priorities,'' Politico reported.

And according to a Washington Post report on Monday, Manchin ''made the White House a concrete counteroffer for its spending bill, saying he would accept a $1.8 trillion package that included universal prekindergarten for 10 years, an expansion of Obamacare and hundreds of billions of dollars to combat climate change, three people familiar with the matter said.''

Still, Politico added that after the talks with White House aides on Sunday, Manchin said he was done negotiating.

''The West Wing interpreted that as meaning that current talks were done but could pick up again next year,'' according to the report.

Manchin told Fox News on Sunday that he would be a ''definitive 'no' on voting for the BBB plan after lengthy debate.''

joemanchin, whitehouse, buildbackbetter
Monday, 20 December 2021 06:48 PM
