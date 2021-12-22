McConnell Says Manchin Unlikely to Join Republican Party

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has been at the center of speculation that he would vote no on President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Act, and if that is any indication, he will be crossing the political aisle.

But according to Senate Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., it remains unlikely that Manchin will switch parties.

''I suggested a good solution to his problem would be to come across the aisle and join us. ... He would be treated with respect,'' McConnell said, according to a Mediaite report.

''You recall the White House called him a liar on Sunday,'' McConnell continued, adding further reasons why Manchin should join the GOP. ''He is in a very red state. A very Republican state. He is trying to exist in today's Democratic Party, which is very hard.

''The Democratic Party today is the party of Bernie Sanders. They want to turn America into a socialist country. No wonder Joe Manchin is uncomfortable on the Democratic side of the aisle. I think — for example, he's the last pro-life Democrat in the Senate.''

When pressed if McConnell would offer Manchin any ''conditions'' for switching parties, McConnell hesitated, saying: ''Well, look, he's never really indicated he is willing to do it. I don't want to misrepresent his position. He's been a lifelong Democrat.''

''He's been a lifelong Democrat,'' the Kentucky senator repeated. ''I don't expect this to happen. But if it did, it would be a positive thing for him and the country, because we still have moderates on the Republican side of the aisle.''