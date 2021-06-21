×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: joemanchin | democrats | senate | electionreforms

Dems Press Manchin to Help Election Bill Get to Senate Debate

Dems Press Manchin to Help Election Bill Get to Senate Debate
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) arrives for a Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources on June 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. ( Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 21 June 2021 10:37 PM

Resigned Senate Republicans are not going to back the sweeping election reform bill passed by House Democrats, Senate Democrats are focusing on getting moderate Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on board to at least bring S-1 to debate Tuesday.

The Senate filibuster requires 60 votes to pass the bill, but Democrats are hopeful to get Manchin on board in a Tuesday vote to at least advance the bill to debate, putting Republicans on record for voting against the House Democrats' massive election reform measures.

"I'm hoping he's going to move forward," Durbin told The Hill. "I just don’t know yet."

Democrats can bring the For the People Act forward with 50 votes, including 48 Democrats and two independents that caucus with them against the 50 GOP Senators.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., is working with Manchin to cut a deal, according to CNN's Manu Raju.

"All is going well," Klobuchar told Raju. "He's working in good faith."

"We worked all weekend," she added, saying talks continued into the night.

"We all want something to happen, something good to happen," Manchin told The Hill, returning to Washington, D.C., on Monday night.

Manchin has made proposals to "substitute" the bill passed on a slim partisan basis in the House.

"We're working on that," he added.

Republicans have denounced House Democrats' For the People Act as the "For the Democrats Act," saying it would usurp constitutionally provided authority from the states and federalize elections.

The bill reforms the Federal Election Commission, restricts congressional redistricting, and overhauls campaign finance.

Manchin backs most of the reforms, but he opposes public financing of campaigns, and does not approve of no-excuse absentee voting; also, he would like to add a voter ID requirement such as a utility bill as proof of identity in order to vote, according to The Hill.

The latter is a compromise of the long-sought voter ID requirement stressed in many Republican-led states.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Resigned Senate Republicans are not going to back the sweeping election reform bill passed by House Democrats...
joemanchin, democrats, senate, electionreforms
318
2021-37-21
Monday, 21 June 2021 10:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved