Joe Lieberman: Democrats Need to Squash Anti-Israel Sentiment

Lamenting the radical fringe of the Democratic Party abandoning support for Israel, former Sen. Joe Lieberman, D-Conn., is calling on Democrat presidents past and present "to strongly fight" for Israel.

Lieberman told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y., he thinks former President Bill Clinton can help.

"That would be a great thing because President Clinton has such a broad base of support in the party," Lieberman told host John Catsimatidis. "The Clintons are still like a first family of the Democratic Party.

"We need some of the senators and congressmen to stand up and strongly fight for this, and we need President [Joe] Biden to do it, and it means taking on fellow Democrats."

Lieberman noted Republicans are now the pro-Israel party.

"I witnessed in my lifetime a real flip in American political party reflexes toward Israel," he said. "When I was a kid growing up, in my household, there was a tremendous devotion to President [Harry] Truman because he recognized the state of Israel 11 minutes after it declared its independence.

"The Democratic Party, for a lot of generations, was reflexively the pro-Israel party; now that has changed."

Lieberman noted Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and Rep. Richie Torres, D-N.Y., have strongly supported Israel, while the Squad has sat on the other side.

"It's the time for the majority in the Democratic Party – who I'm confident are still pro-Israel – to stand up and say to the loud [Democratic] minority who are anti-Israel: 'Cut it out! It's wrong for our party. It's wrong for our country. And it's wrong for the world. Israel is our ally. We could trust him to always be with us. We should be with them,'" Lieberman said.

Democrats need to not only support Israel, but profess love for our country, and strong committed to capitalism, he added.

"This is a time when you [as a Democrat] are tested," he said. "It's about some of the basic principles of our economy. We're not a socialist country. We never want to be. We are a capitalist country. And we regulate capitalism. And when businesspeople do the wrong thing, the government will move against them."