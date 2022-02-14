WH in Contact With Three GOP Senators for Bipartisan High Court Pick

As President Joe Biden, is poised to nominate the first Black woman to the United States Supreme Court by the end of February to succeed a retiring Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, the White House has been in contact with three Republican senators to help the nomination receive bipartisan support.

According to the Washington Examiner, the White House has been in contact with Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska. The three GOP senators' vote would not be necessary to confirm the nominee, so long as all 50 Democratic senators and Kamala Harris vote in favor of the nominee. But according to The Washington Post, the move to get some GOP support has to do with Biden's promise to not make the choice of a nominee an "ideological" one.

Biden told the press last week he has narrowed his selections of "about four" candidates who are "incredibly well-qualified and documented" to succeed Breyer.