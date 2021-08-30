Biden Approval Rating Spirals to 48 Percent

President Joe Biden's approval rating fell to 48%, according to Morning Consult polling data released on Monday.

A graph from the polling indicates that this is the first time in Biden's presidency when more voters disapprove, at 49% than approve of him, at 48%, due in part, to the botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

Among Democrats, Biden's approval has dropped from 90% to 87% after the fall of Kabul. For Republicans, approval ratings have dropped from 16% to 11%. And for independents, that number has fallen from 43% to 41%.

"The political ramifications of a foreign policy issue that emerges more than a year before the midterm elections are impossible to parse, but the crisis that's unfolded over the past several days appears to have compounded Biden's growing problem with independent voters, whose net approval rating for Biden has been either even or underwater in daily tracking since the first week of July," Eli Yokley of the Morning Consult writes.

Prior to the fall of Kabul, Biden's general approval rating among voters was still holding at 51%.

The poll was conducted Aug. 27-29 and included 15,623 registered U.S. voters. The margin of error for the study was plus or minus 1 percentage point.

According to The Hill, other polls have indicated a fall in Biden's approval since the Taliban takeover of Kabul. A poll from Hill-HarrisX and one from a USA Today-Suffolk University poll, both hold Biden at or below a 50% approval rating.