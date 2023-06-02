Biden Commends McCarthy for Debt Limit Deal

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has taken a lot of heat from members of his party for the debt-limit deal he reached with President Joe Biden, specifically because it didn't reduce federal spending like many had hoped.

But one fan of the deal gave a lot of credit to McCarthy on Friday night: Biden, during a nationally televised address to the nation.

"I want to commend Speaker McCarthy," Biden said during the prime-time broadcast from the Oval Office. "You know, he and I and our teams, we were able to get along and get things done. We were straightforward with one another, completely honest with one another, respectful of one another. Both sides operated in good faith, both sides kept their word."

Biden also saluted House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

"They acted responsibly and put the good of the country ahead of politics," Biden said. "A final vote on both chambers was overwhelming. Far more bipartisan than anyone felt it was possible. I want to thank the members of Congress who voted to pass this agreement, which I'm going to sign [Saturday] to become law."

The House passed the deal with a 314-117 vote on Wednesday night, with more Democrats than Republicans voting in favor. It passed the Senate 63-36 on Thursday night, with 30 Republicans voting against.

"It was critical to reach an agreement and it was very good news for the American people," Biden said. "No one got everything they wanted but the American people got what they needed. We averted an economic crisis, an economic collapse. We're cutting spending and bringing the deficit down at the same time."