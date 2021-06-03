Biden Rules Out Presidential Jan. 6 Commission

President Joe Biden has ruled out that he will create a commission to investigate the events surrounding Jan. 6. Instead, Biden has gone with the opinion of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that Congress should organize a bipartisan commission.

"As the President has said, the events of Jan. 6 were an unprecedented assault on our democracy – and he believes they deserve a full, and independent, investigation to determine what transpired and ensure it can never happen again," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said according to CBS. "Congress was attacked on that day, and President Biden firmly agrees with Speaker Pelosi that Congress itself has a unique role and ability to carry out that investigation. Because of that, the President doesn't plan to appoint his own commission."

Psaki continued, "Members of Congress swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States, and the president believes they can, and must, do that by putting politics aside and supporting a full and transparent investigation into Jan. 6."

Pelosi, earlier this week, stated that creating a presidential commission is "not a workable idea in this circumstance" because Congress would still have to garner funds to approve it.

Instead, Pelosi seems to be opting for a House-led investigation. Doing so would mean the investigation could indicate it to being inherently partisan. Another option Pelosi could deploy would be to appoint a new select committee to investigate, or appoint the House Homeland Security panel, which wrote the original bipartisan bill to organize a committee. Her last effort would be to see if the Senate would approve an independent, bipartisan commission this time around, despite the same efforts falling short previously.

But Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has made it clear that the GOP will not support the independent bipartisan commission.

"With regard to what a new commission could find out, I would remind you that this is probably the most comprehensive Justice Department investigation in the history of the country going on right now. Multiple people have been arrested, many will be prosecuted. Nobody is going to get away with anything who was involved in the incident at the Capitol on Jan. 6," McConnell said, according to CNN. "I think we will know everything we need to know – we were all witnesses. We were right there when it happened and I simply think the commission is not necessary."