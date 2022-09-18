Biden: The COVID-19 'Pandemic Is Over'

President Joe Biden declared during his "60 Minutes" interview on Sunday that the COVID-19 "pandemic is over," but there's still a "problem with COVID."

Speaking with CBS's Scott Pelley, Biden said, "The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We're still doing a lot of work on it. It's, but the pandemic is over.

"If you notice," Biden continued, "no one's wearing masks. Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it's changing. And I think this is a perfect example of it."

According to The Hill, the United States is recording, on average, over 400 deaths a day due to COVID-19. From the outset, in early 2020, to today, roughly 1 million Americans have died as a result of the pandemic.