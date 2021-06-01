Biden Pushes Congress to Pass Bill Allowing 11 Million Immigrants to Gain Citizenship

President Joe Biden on Tuesday issued a statement that called on Congress to support a bill that would allow about 11 million undocumented immigrants to apply for legal permanent residency and citizenship.

Biden on Tuesday proclaimed June, 2021 to be National Immigrant Heritage Month, noting that during this time, “we reaffirm and draw strength from that enduring identity and celebrate the history and achievements of immigrant communities across our Nation.”

He later said, “Despite the progress our Nation has made since our founding, there is more work to be done to extend the full promise of America to all our people. Nearly 11 million people in this country are undocumented — and it is time that the Congress acts by passing the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021, the immigration reform plan that I introduced on day one of my Presidency. My plan would provide a pathway to lawful permanent residency and citizenship for these undocumented immigrants, including Dreamers, individuals with Temporary Protected Status, farm workers, and other essential workers who contribute to our Nation every day.”

Biden also noted that “After an especially difficult period marked by both the COVID-19 pandemic and the all-too-frequent demonization of immigrants, it is vital that our Nation reflect on the leadership, resilience, and courage shown by generations of immigrant communities, and recommit ourselves to our values as a welcoming Nation.”

He went on to say that “It was these same immigrant families and communities of color who were disproportionately struck by the virus. In honor of those we’ve lost, let us dedicate ourselves as a Nation to protecting one another and doing our part to put an end to this pandemic for good.”

The president also remarked on his promise “that my Administration would reflect the full diversity of our Nation — and today, nearly one-third of my Administration’s 1,500 political appointees are naturalized U.S. citizens or children of immigrants.

“I have directed Federal agencies to rebuild trust in our immigration system that has been lost, to reach out to underserved communities unable to access the opportunities our Nation offers them, to offer again a welcoming humanitarian hand to the persecuted and oppressed, and to reduce barriers to achieving citizenship and equality,” Biden said.