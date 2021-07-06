Rep. Michael Burgess to Newsmax: Biden Admin Burdening Local Border Enforcement

Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Texas, argued on Newsmax that the federal government is not upholding its responsibility to maintain border security and is instead unduly burdening local law enforcement officials and landowners.

Appearing on "Spicer & Co.," Burgess said if the Biden administration would connect parts of the border wall that are already built, that could give a "substantial break to those border sheriffs and landowners along the border" who right now feel like they're being abandoned.

On Thursday, sheriffs and active Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers sued the Biden administration for restricting them from enforcing the law.

"Since all this began six to eight months ago," Kinney County Texas Sheriff Brad Coe said, "we've seen a drastic increase in human smuggling and what we call foot traffic — those that are walking through the ranches.

"As far as jail space," he added, "it's putting a huge dent in my budget. At one time I had up to 18 people in the neighboring county jail. And they were charging me $65 a day per person."

In May of 2021, Customs and Border Protection had 180,034 encounters along the southern border.

Burgess states that he hopes to be part of the appropriations committee, and if so, he will "try to reimburse Texas for some of the significant expenses that the state government has incurred trying to do the federal government's job.

But Burgess's concern lies with "too much money" promised to "governments of the Northern Triangle countries. Look, if those governments were doing their job, we wouldn't have the influx of migrants that we have. So I don't see that gives sending them more dollars will be helpful." However, Burgess adds, "I think Texas does need to be reimbursed for the money it has spent doing the job of the federal government."

According to JoeBiden.com, the president plans to spend $4 billion on a "regional strategy to address factors driving migration from Central America." The plan is set to take the course over four years.

