Biden Intends to Run in 2024, Has Not Made a 'Firm Decision'

Appearing on "60 Minutes" Sunday, President Joe Biden said he intends to run for president again in 2024 but qualified he has not made a "firm decision" on the matter.

"Look," Biden told CBS's Scott Pelley, "my intention, as I said to begin with, is that I would run again. But it's just an intention. But is it a firm decision that I run again? That remains to be seen."

"Mr. President," Pelley added, "you are the oldest president ever."

"Pretty good shape, huh?" Biden quipped to a nonreactive Pelley.

"Some people ask whether you are fit for the job," the "60 Minutes" host continued. "And when you hear that, I wonder what you think."

"Watch me," Biden replied. "Honest to God, that's all I think: Watch me.

"If you think I don't have the energy level or the mental acuity, then, then, you know, that's one thing. It's another thing, you just watch and, and, you know, keep my schedule. Do what I'm doing. I, I think that, you know, I don't, when I sit down with our NATO allies and keep them together, I don't have them saying, 'Wait a minute, w-, how, how old are you? What are you, what say?' You know, I mean, it's a matter of, you know, that old expression: The proof of the pudding's in the eating."

According to The Hill, Biden and his advisers have continually stated the president intends to run again in 2024 when he would be 81 years old. But the president's associates have refrained from definitively saying so due to campaign finance laws.

When asked by CNN's Don Lemon in June if Biden "has the stamina, physically and mentally" to run in 2024, a laughing White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded, "Don, you're asking me this question? ... I can't even keep up with him ... That is not a question that we should be even asking. Just look at the work that he does."