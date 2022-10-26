×
Tags: joe scarborough | john fetterman | mehmet oz | pennsylvania | midterms | senate

Joe Scarborough: It's 'Obvious' Fetterman Is 'Impaired'

(Newsmax)

By    |   Wednesday, 26 October 2022 04:22 PM EDT

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said it's "obvious" Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is "impaired" after watching the lieutenant governor's debate last night with his Republican opponent Mehmet Oz.

During the Wednesday airing of "Morning Joe," Scarborough stated, "it's very obvious that he is impaired. His ability to communicate is impaired. And the question is, you know, Pennsylvania voters have a couple of choices."

Scarborough went on to point out that Fetterman suffered from a "major stroke" earlier this year.

"I remember," Scarborough says, NBC News reporter "Dasha Burns getting in trouble a couple weeks ago with people on the left, even some mainstream voices, saying that he had trouble with small talk. Well, it was very obvious last night, and of course, he underwent a major ... stroke."

"So, the question is how impaired is he, and that's something that the voters of Pennsylvania are going to be sorting through."

Fetterman was provided closed-captioning to read from during the debate. But amidst a slew of gaffes, his campaign, according to the Washington Examiner, said the closed-captioning was "filled with errors," but Nexstar Media, who hosted the debate, pushed back, stating the closed captioning system "functioned as expected."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


