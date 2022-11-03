×
Tags: joe pinion | newsmax | chuck schumer | midterms

Joe Pinion to Newsmax: Chuck Schumer 'Gasping' for Support

(Newsmax/"American Agenda")

Thursday, 03 November 2022 05:04 PM EDT

Republican Senate candidate Joe Pinion told Newsmax on Thursday that his "numbers are surging" in his bid to unseat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in the upcoming midterm elections.

Pinion told "American Agenda" that "things are going well and certainly after the debate that we just had with Sen. Schumer this past Sunday, we see the numbers are surging."

He added, "We are running against a man who has been in D.C. for 42 years, been in the senate for 24 years, [and] has never won the election with less than 66% of the vote. He is gasping to try to get above 50%" in this election cycle.

Pinion said that Schumer "spent $7.5 million on TV ads alone and the last 30 days and we are on the precipice of making history because New Yorkers know that Chuck Schumer has failed them and that what he does down in D.C. in the name of our glorious state has taken this country into an unthinkable direction."

Politics
joe pinion, newsmax, chuck schumer, midterms
Thursday, 03 November 2022 05:04 PM
