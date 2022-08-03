West Virginia Coal Condemns Manchin For Climate Deal

Joe Manchin isn't feeling the love in West Virginia after a recent climate and social spending deal with his Senate Democrat colleague, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

A group of West Virginia-based coal industry groups condemned Manchin for the deal he brokered last week, arguing that it could eliminate up to 381,000 blue-collar jobs.

"This legislation is so egregious, it leaves those of us that call Sen. Manchin a friend, shocked and disheartened," the group wrote, according to The Hill.

"The current Schumer-Manchin draft agreement on climate and energy frankly leaves us questioning the motivation and sincerity of Manchin's previous stance," they warned, citing previous instances where the West Virginia senator stood up for coal producers.

The statement, which sharply repudiates the congressional Democrat Inflation Reduction Act, was signed by the West Virginia Coal Association's president and industry leaders across the Midwest.

It's still up in the air if the Schumer-Manchin deal will pass the top chamber, with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., remaining noncommittal on whether she will back the massive legislation.

On Monday, Bloomberg noted that Sinema strutted past reporters asking her about the moderate senator's official position on the bill.

"Senator Sinema does not have a comment," said Sinema spokeswoman Hannah Hurley. "She's reviewing the bill text and will need to see what comes out of the parliamentarian process."

Manchin, who has consistently denied that his deal will harm the U.S. fossil fuels industry, told reporters this week that he hopes to speak with Sinema soon about the bill’s contents.

"I've called and left a message for her," Manchin said.