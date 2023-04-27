×
Tags: joe manchin | senate | west virginia | 2024 | race

Sen. Manchin: 'I Will Win Any Race I Enter'

By    |   Thursday, 27 April 2023 12:48 PM EDT

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., the second-most unpopular senator in the latest Morning Consult Poll, is boldly calling his shot, but leaving open the possibility he is not going to run for Senate again in 2024.

"I am laser focused on doing the job West Virginians elected me to do – lowering healthcare costs, protecting Social Security and Medicare, shoring up American energy security, and getting our fiscal house in order," Manchin tweeted Thursday.

"But make no mistake, I will win any race I enter."

It appeared to be Manchin's first tweet from that account since his 2018 reelection campaign.

Manchin's tweet came as West Virginia GOP Gov. Jim Justice, a former Democrat and Manchin endorser, filed to run for Senate in the state.

The fact that Manchin has not declared his Senate seat untouchable suggests the moderate Democrat might weigh a run for another office, perhaps including the Democrat presidential primary in 2024.

Manchin had already said he has no intention of running for West Virginia governor again. Justice is not, either, having been term limited before his 5 p.m. ET Senate GOP primary campaign declaration Thursday.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Politics
