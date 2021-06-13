×
Dick Morris: Manchin's No Means 'Biden's Program Is Dead'

president joe biden signs a stack of executive orders on his first day in the oval office
President Joe Biden (Evan Vucci/AP)

By    |   Sunday, 13 June 2021 08:52 PM

President Joe Biden is going to have to "reinvent himself as a centrist" after famed moderate Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., put a stop on ending the Senate filibuster, according to presidential strategist Dick Morris.

"Biden's program is dead," Morris, the adviser to former President Bill Clinton and President Donald Trump, told Sunday's "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y. "Once Manchin said that he is going [to stop] the filibuster, Biden is going no place.

"That whole agenda is gone — a series of one-House bills that will never see the light of day in the Senate."

Morris added to host John Catsimatidis, Democrats will finally have to be held to "compromise" and "find bills where they can attract 10 or 15 Republican votes to go with the Democrats."

"I think it's very possible that Biden reinvents himself as a centrist figure – father of the country, a caretaker president like Eisenhower, and uses that to try to get reelected," Morris concluded.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Sunday, 13 June 2021 08:52 PM
