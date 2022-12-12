Dem Sen. Manchin Has 'No Intention' of Changing Parties, Yet

After Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., clinched the 51-49 majority in the Senate, the moderates who wielded outsized influence the past two years lost a bit of their authority.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., responded by leaving the Democratic Party, but Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., says he is not going to follow suit, yet.

"I'll look at all of these things," Manchin said Monday, The Hill reported. "I've always looked all these things, but I have no intention of doing anything right now.

"Whether I do something later, I can't tell you what the future’s going to bring. I can only tell you where I am and my mindset."

Notably, Sinema's move is merely a title in name only. Independents in the Senate are still Democrats. There are 49 Republican senators, 48 Democrats, and now three independents: Sinema; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; and Sen. Angus King, I-Maine.

If the latter three were truly independent, Republicans would have the majority in the Senate.

"I want to work with Kyrsten everyday, the same as I have before," Manchin said, who is up for reelection in a key battleground state like Sinema is, putting their moves under a political microscope.

"I tremendously respect her decision and wish her the best."

Manchin and Sinema were pivotal to having stopped the most aggressive of the Democrats' agenda item the past two years, including threats to remove the Senate filibuster to pass legislation on a mere majority vote without any Republican support, and keeping the first and biggest Build Back Better versions from passing.

Manchin's West Virginia went to former President Donald Trump with 68.6% of the vote in 2020.

Facing those numbers for reelection had Manchin considering leaving the Democratic Party himself.

"I said, me being a moderate centrist Democrat, if that causes you a problem, let me know and I'd switch to be an independent, but I'd still be caucusing with Democrats," Manchin said, objecting to President Joe Biden's spending agenda items on climate change and energy in a state that relies heavily on the coal mining industry.