×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe manchin | electoral count act | elections

Manchin: Electoral Count Act Keeps 'Bad Actors' from Manipulating Law

Manchin: Electoral Count Act Keeps 'Bad Actors' from Manipulating Law
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., testifies during a hearing on the Electoral Count Act. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 03 August 2022 05:01 PM EDT

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Wednesday promoted the Electoral Count Act as a way to prevent "bad actors" from manipulating the law when it comes to elections, The Hill reports.

During a hearing on the legislation by the Senate Rules Committee, Manchin said: "As we saw on Jan. 6, 2021, a lot of the 'fixes' established by the original Electoral Count Act are not merely outdated but actually serve as the very mechanisms that bad actors have zeroed in on as a way to potentially invalidate presidential election results."

He continued, "The time to reform the ECA is way past due. Way past due. The time for Congress to act is now."

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, who introduced the bipartisan bill along with Manchin, noted that the original legislation is "archaic and ambiguous," having been written over 100 years ago. She also said that the bill is needed to clarify that the vice president holds a "solely ministerial" role when it comes to the tabulation of Electoral College votes, and is not able to reject votes or chose alternative electors.

Manchin also told the panel: "We were all there on Jan. 6. That happened. That was for real. It was not a visit by friends from back home. And we have a duty and responsibility to make sure it never happens again. The Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Improvement Act of 2022 is something that our country desperately needs, and the correction needs to happen now."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Wednesday promoted the Electoral Count Act as a way to prevent "bad actors" from manipulating the law when it comes to elections, The Hill reports.
joe manchin, electoral count act, elections
246
2022-01-03
Wednesday, 03 August 2022 05:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved