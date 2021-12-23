Sen. Manchin Calls for 'Greater Understanding' in Christmas Message

Striking a marked contrast to the criticism and vitriol hurled at him after vowing to not vote for President Joe Biden's nearly $2 trillion Build Back Better Act, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., called for a "greater understanding of one another" as he wished his state and Americans a merry Christmas in a video message.

"Let us also pray for peace, safety, and a greater understanding of one another that brings our nation together," Manchin said in a statement after blasting White House staffers for attempts to bully him into voting for Biden's spending agenda.

The criticism of Manchin's unwillingness to join his fellow Democrats in voting for the Build Back Better Act has extended to Hollywood elites, as actress Bette Midler not only blasted Manchin but also ridiculed West Virginians as dumb, broke, drug addicts.

"He wants us all to be just like his state West Virginia: poor, illiterate, and strung out," Midler said in a tweet she later apologized for.

Manchin's message to his state was decidedly more positive and loving, saying West Virginia is a "truly resilient, statewide community who looks out for each other during good times and bad."

"During this season of giving and reflection, Gayle and I are reminded of the importance of family, the source of life's greatest joys and deepest bonds," Manchin said in his video statement.

"My parents taught me that if you can count your blessings, you can share your blessings," he added. "Gayle and I encourage all West Virginians to join us and pray for the safety of our fellow West Virginians — frontline workers, healthcare professionals, service members, and veterans and thanking them for their service for our nation."

Manchin also struck a contrast to the Biden administration's warnings about large gatherings with family during the holidays.

"Thanks to the resilience and innovation of the American people, our country has led the world in the creation of multiple safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, allowing West Virginia families to safely gather together this holiday season," Manchin said, with "Silent Night" playing in the background.

"I encourage any and every West Virginian who has not received the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot to protect themselves, their loved ones and their community by getting vaccinated."