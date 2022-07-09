Trump Hails Nevada Crime-Fighting Candidates Lombardo, Laxalt

On his way to Alaska for a Save America rally to air live on Newsmax on Saturday night, former President Donald Trump stopped Friday night for a strong-on-crime campaign event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, running for governor of the state, and GOP Sen.-nominee Adam Laxalt — both endorsed by Trump — were hailed as America first Republicans who can help restore law and order amid a raging "crime wave" under Democrat rule and President Joe Biden.

"But, remember none of this will happen if we do not get America first Republicans elected to office," Trump told the crowd at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"And that's in particular these people. These are great people."

Laxalt is running to flip the seat of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., who Trump rebuked as an "open borders fanatic."

"Right here in Nevada, you have to vote out two radical Democrat extremists who have a catastrophe for public safety and for your state — a catastrophe," Trump said, referring also to Lombardo's incumbent opponent Democrat Gov. Steve Sisolak. "Your far-left governor, he was the head of the Democrat party [sic]. Now he's governor. Guess what: You think he cheats on elections?

"No, really, Steve Sisolak has signed a weak — think of this — literally signed one weak-on-crime bill after another. One after another, letting burglars and career criminals avoid jail time, releasing them on the streets, slashing penalties for drug dealers and human traffickers, blocking police from arresting criminals for misdemeanor offenses, gutting bail requirements, and much, much more.

"He's letting your state go to hell."

Trump called Lombardo a "true American patriot" who should replace Nevada's "radical-left governor."

"He's a patriot, and he's a tough cookie," Trump added. "Joe's been a great sheriff and leader of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. He plays no games. And you can't play games. You've got to stop playing the games. Those days are over, because our country is really in bad shape."

Laxalt is also a candidate who can help deliver a Senate majority to Republicans again after these midterms.

"In addition, Nevada voters need to fire your radical Democrat senate Catherine Cortez Masto," Trump said. "She's an open borders fanatic. She's a fanatic: 'Let everyone come in and destroy our country.'"

Trump noted Cortez Masto voted to end Title 42 protections of the southern border — a Trump administration restriction on immigration to the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic, starting in 2020.

"She had no idea what she was doing, and if she did, that's even worse," Trump said. "She voted in favor of sanctuary cities. She voted against prioritizing the arrest of dangerous criminal aliens, and she strong opposed the border wall.

"She is one of the many Democrats that sued me."

Trump added he "won 11 lawsuits against Democrats" on building the border wall to defend American sovereignty.

"This atrocious record is part of way so many police groups have withdrawn their support from Cortez Masto, and they've endorsed an outstanding conservative leader who's a fantastic guy, with a fantastic family, who has been with us every step of the way," Trump continued. "That's Adam Laxalt.

"Adam was an exception attorney general. He really was a great attorney general of your state of Nevada."

Trump hailed Laxalt taking "the fight of human traffickers, battling Big Pharma, and opioid pushers like nobody's ever done before and leading the resistance to [former President Barack] Obama's unconstitutional outreach."

"Including on immigration, where anybody came come in and take over your home," Trump added. "So Nevada get out and vote for Adam, an outstanding person, great person.

"Law and order is at the very heart of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Without law and order, there is no justice, there is no safety, there is no prosperity, and there is no freedom.

"That's why impartial rule of law has been at the core of our Make America Great Again movement — greatest movement in the history of our country. And all of those people back there, they would love to get me on that, but they can't.

"We had a president who ran twice, who won twice, and may have to do it a third time — can you believe that?"