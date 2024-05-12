Experts Say Biden Is Prolonging War, Suffering in Gaza

Experts say President Joe Biden's demand for Israel to not invade Rafah "makes no sense," because it merely permits terrorists to survive and thrive, ultimately extending the death and suffering in Gaza.

"It's like saying, Oh, we did chemotherapy for a month; we got 80% of the cancer, we're good to go; we'll just leave now," Polaris National Security Executive Director Gabriel Noronha, a former State Department official, told The Daily Caller. "Again, it makes no sense."

Biden has threatened to strip weapons supply to Israel if it goes against his demand to not invade the final Hamas terrorist hideouts in Rafah, a call that has brought impeachment talk and has been panned by presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump as ostensibly supporting terrorists.

"If Israel had listened to the White House [since the war began], 18 Hamas terrorist battalions would still be standing, dozens of senior Hamas terrorist leaders would still be alive directing terror operations, dozens of Israeli and foreign hostages would still be languishing in the helm of Hamas captivity and Hamas would still be in charge planning the next Oct. 7," Foundation for Defense of Democracies CEO Mark Dubowitz told The Daily Caller.

"The Biden administration's pressure on Israel has only prolonged the war and the suffering on both sides."

Still, the White House is trying to hold Israel back from finishing the war on Hamas terrorists.

"Smashing into Rafah, in [Biden's] view, will not advance that objective, will not get to that sustainable and enduring defeat of Hamas," White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters at a press briefing last week.

But "Kirby is wrong," according to Dubowitz.

"Only the Israel Defense Forces' patient, well-planned, and well-executed operation has been successful in smashing Hamas and releasing hostages, to date," he said.

The Jewish Policy Center Senior Director Shoshana Bryen said when Hamas tells you they are terrorists, you should believe them.

"When someone announces that they want to kill you, they train to kill you, they arm to kill you, they teach their children that if the adults don't finish the job in this generation, the children are expected to do it in the next generation," Bryen told The Daily Caller. "When they say, '100 Oct. 7s,' they're not kidding."

The war on terror must be permitted to come to a conclusion, according to Trump and the defense experts.

"You can't defeat Hamas with good vibes and nice words," Noronha concluded. "You defeat them on the battlefield through munitions, through kinetic action."

Israel has long maintained Hamas took hostages and used them and Gazan civilians as human shields to protect their terrorist network, but both Kirby and State Department spokesman Matthew Miller bought into the terrorist propaganda that Israel taking out terrorists will ultimately damage Israel's effort.

"It's preposterous — it stands in the face of all the evidence we've actually seen in this conversation," Noronha told The Daily Caller. "There's been nothing that the White House has released that makes room for any kind of justification for what they're claiming from the podium."

The cease-fire and hostage returns come only when Hamas terrorists anticipate defeat and fatal blows to their network, the experts concluded.

"The only serious negotiating Hamas did was in the very early days when Israel's fury was evident and accepted by most of the world," Bryen said. "Hamas leadership saw that it might be defeated on the battlefield, so it permitted a cease-fire and released hostages.

"Since that time, the Biden administration has worked to constrain Israel — up to and including the withholding of arms approved by Congress.

"Hamas isn't stupid. As long as the Biden administration works to constrain Israel, Hamas doesn't have to give anything."