×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | vietnam | press conference | nuclear | global warming | karine jean-pierre | china

Biden at Hanoi Press Conference: 'I'm Going to Go to Bed'

By    |   Sunday, 10 September 2023 10:48 PM EDT

In a series of non sequiturs and tangents that grew increasingly bizarre toward the tail end of a global press conference in Hanoi, Vietnam, which had been scheduled to cap off the G20 summit in New Delhi, President Joe Biden made the pronouncement that he's "going to go to bed." Moments later, press aides called an end to the conference, seemingly in an effort to usher him off stage.

It was unclear — between Biden's tiring demeanor or, according to Mediaite, his response to a question about the U.S. placing strategic interests above human rights — what drove White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to close out the presser.

After speaking about for 20 minutes in a series of tangents featuring mentions of "John Wayne," "cowboys," "Indians," "dog-face pony soldiers," or in bizarre comments such as "even more frightening than a- than a nuclear war is global warming going above 1.5 degrees in the next 20 [to] 10 years," Biden at the end of the press conference proclaimed, "But I tell you what, I don't know about you, but I'm going to go to bed."

Moments later, the president was asked what his thoughts were about Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who attended the G20 summit on Chinese leader Xi Jinping's behalf.

Biden responded saying: "We talked about what we talked about at the conference overall. We talked about stability. We talked about making sure that the Third World — the — excuse me — 'Third World' — the — the — the Southern Hemisphere had access to change, it had access — We — it wasn't confrontational at all. He came up to me. He said (inaudible) —"

Just then, Jean-Pierre cut off Biden, speaking over the speaker system, "Thank — thank you, everybody."

"Thank —" Biden responded, seemingly confused.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
In a series of stutters, non sequiturs, and tangents that grew ever increasingly and more bizarre toward the tail end of a global press conference in Hanoi, Vietnam, President Joe Biden made the pronouncement that he's "going to go to bed."
joe biden, vietnam, press conference, nuclear, global warming, karine jean-pierre, china
293
2023-48-10
Sunday, 10 September 2023 10:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved