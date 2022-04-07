Biden's Younger Sister Capitalizes on Presidency With New Book

Another member of the Biden family is poised to cash in on the presidency, as Valerie Biden Owens – President Joe Biden's younger sister and longtime campaign advisor – kicks off her book tour in Washington, D.C. Thursday night, ahead of her memoir's release.

Titled "Growing Up Biden: A Memoir," Owens' book is due out next Tuesday and could cause a headache for the administration, as her tour conflicts with what White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said last January about the White House ethics policy.

"It's the White House's policy that the president's name should not be used in connection with any commercial activities to suggest or in any way – in any way they could reasonably be understood to imply his endorsement or support," Psaki said at the time.

Owens' book is hitting the shelves a year after the transition team's lawyers told then-Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' niece Meena she could no longer use her aunt's name or likeness to promote her personal brand through clothing or books, the New York Post reports.

Serving as Biden's campaign manager for all seven of his successful Senate runs, Owens also advised her brother during all three presidential campaigns.

Published by Celadon Books, the memoir's cover art features a childhood photo of Owens, Biden, their two brothers and their mother.

In 2007 and 2008, Owens served as Biden's national campaign chair during his second presidential campaign.

Though it does not appear that the campaign paid her directly, Democrat consulting firm Joe Slade White & Company – where Owens served as "executive vice president" – pulled in more than $2.5 million from Biden's presidential run and the "Citizens for Biden" committee between March 2007 and October 2008, the Post reports.

Owens' daughter, Valerie J. Owens, known as "Missy," also worked for her uncle's presidential campaign, where she made tens of thousands, before going on to score several high-level positions during the Obama administration, according to the Post.

She was reportedly hired to a senior position by General Motors, working in the company's regulatory affairs department.

Casey, Valerie's other daughter, also worked for the Obama administration, serving as a special assistant to the senior coordinator for China at the Treasury for more than two years, Fox News reports. She is now a vice president at Starbucks.