White House Falsely Claims Biden Has Visited Southern Border

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre falsely claimed during a recent press briefing that President Joe Biden has been to the southern border while in office.

Jean-Pierre was asked on Wednesday if Biden would respond to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's invitation to join him at the U.S.-Mexico border.

"He's been there," the press secretary said. "He's been to the border. And since he took office."

According to One America News Network, travel logs show that Biden has never visited the border during his time in office.

"I don't know why she chose to lie in this way on an issue where we've established Joe Biden has basically avoided the southern border like the plague," political commentator Ben Domenech said on "Varney & Co." Thursday. "Not just in terms of his career in the White House, but in terms of his career as a senator as well. And it's something that I think it's just a blind spot for this entire White House, this entire administration, that would really prefer that they didn't have to deal with any of the ramifications of the policy choices that they've made."

Biden has been denounced by Republicans for his failure to acknowledge the migrant crisis and secure the southern border. Jean-Pierre has been taking on the administration's critics since taking over for former press secretary Jen Psaki.

"It's just a blind spot for this entire White House, this entire administration, that would really prefer that they didn't have to deal with any of the ramifications of the policy choices that they've made when it comes to the border and that [Alejandro] Mayorkas has been so terrible at and actually implementing when it comes to the DHS policy involved," Domenech told Fox Business.

The administration's border policy has seemingly affected the Hispanic community's bloc of support for the Democratic Party, with a large shift in support taking place during the midterm elections last month.

"Republicans have typically lost the Hispanic vote by double-digit margins going back for a very long time in midterm elections," Domenech continued. "This past midterm election, Republicans cut that in half. They essentially halved the gap that they had with Hispanic voters in America. And Hispanic voters are trending increasingly Republican."

The White House has not commented on Jean-Pierre's assertion, despite the criticism the administration has received from both sides of the aisle.