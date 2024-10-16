WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: joe biden | ukraine | military aid | russia

Biden Announces $425M in Military Aid For Ukraine

Wednesday, 16 October 2024 02:23 PM EDT

President Joe Biden spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday about efforts to surge security assistance to Ukraine and announced a new $425 million military aid package, the White House said.

The security package includes air defense capability, air-to-ground munitions, armored vehicles and critical munitions, the White House said in a statement.

Zelenskyy, writing on Telegram, expressed gratitude to Biden, both parties of Congress and the American people for the new package and said he spoke to Biden about Kyiv's five-point "victory plan," which he presented to parliament Wednesday.

"I proposed considering the possibility of joint weapons production," he said. "We also discussed the importance of additional training for Ukrainian soldiers."

Ukraine, he said, thanked the United States "for its readiness to help Ukraine strengthen its positions to compel Russia towards honest diplomacy."

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


