Biden Mocks Carlson Firing, Draws Correspondents' Laughs

President Joe Biden used the firing of Fox News' Tucker Carlson to earn laughs at Saturday night's White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

"The truth is we really have got a record to be proud of: Vaccinated the nation, transformed the economy, urged history legislative victories and midterm results, but the job isn't finished," Biden said, pivoting to making Carlson a punchline for White House media.

"I mean, it is finished for Tucker Carlson."

The joke drew laughs and some boos, although a scripted Biden seemed to be ready for those.

"What are you booing about like that?" he continued. "What? Do you think that's not reasonable? Gimme a break. Just give me a break."

The gloating about the firing of a conservative in the age of anti-conservative bias in the media rankled Carlson supporters on social media.

Biden also mocked Fox News reporters for attending, "because they couldn't say no to a free meal," according to The New York Times.

Biden, 80, also joked Fox Corp's Rupert Murdoch, 92, makes him seem young and threw Don Lemon under the bus for saying women past 40 are not in their prime.

"You might think I don't like Rupert Murdoch," Biden said, the Times reported. "That's simply not true. How can I dislike a guy who makes me look like Harry Styles?

"You call me old? I call it being seasoned. You say I'm ancient? I say I'm wise. You say I'm over the hill? Don Lemon would say that's a man in his prime."

But Biden also mocked CNN for having sagging ratings and profits, using Fox News' $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems as a hook.

"CNN was like, 'Wow! They actually have $787 million? Whoa!'" Biden joked.

Biden even took at shot at himself, using the conservative media's frequent criticism of him not taking reporters' questions.

"I'll talk for 10 minutes, take no questions, and cheerfully walk away," Biden said in his roast.

