×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | title 42 | mask mandates | doj

WH Cleans Up Biden Confusion on Title 42, Mask Mandates

(C-SPAN)

By    |   Thursday, 21 April 2022 05:08 PM

When asked about the administration's position on Title 42 expulsions expiring in May, President Joe Biden appeared to get confused and responded to the question as if he was talking about an entirely different issue: mask mandates.

Biden was asked about whether he was considering delaying the expiration of Title 42.

"No, what I'm considering is continuing to hear from my, my, uh," Biden told reporters at the White House on Thursday, but stopping, scratching his head, and switching gears.

Biden suggested the Justice Department was appealing the Title 42 expiration, but it was widely known in the media Wednesday the DOJ was appealing the judge's ruling that took down the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 mask mandate on public transit, including airlines and trains.

"Well, first of all, there's going to be an appeal by the Justice Department because, as a matter of principle, we want to be able to be in a position where if, in fact, it is strongly concluded by the scientists that we need Title 42, that we'd be able to do that," he continued.

"But there has been no decision on extending Title 42."

The White House cleaned up the confusion afterward.

"I was referring to the CDC's mask mandate and there is no Department of Justice action on Title 42," Biden said in a statement, the Washington Examiner reported.

White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre added to reporters on Air Force One, the White House does not hold influence over the expiration of Title 42.

"Extending Title 42 is not our decision," she said, the Examiner reported. "We've been saying that is Congress' decision to make."

Also, it is a CDC public health emergency measure that gives the CDC the authority and not the White House, according to Jean-Pierre.

The CDC "must have the essential public health authority now and in the future," she added. "The principle that public health decisions should be made by public health authorities, that is what is at stake right now."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
When asked about the administration's position on Title 42 expulsions expiring in May, President Joe Biden appeared to get confused and responded to the question as if he was talking about an entirely different issue: mask mandates. Biden was asked about whether he was ...
joe biden, title 42, mask mandates, doj
336
2022-08-21
Thursday, 21 April 2022 05:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved