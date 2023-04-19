Bidens Paid $137,658 in Federal Taxes for 2022

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden paid $137,658 in federal income taxes on $579,514 in earnings, according to their 2022 tax return provided Tuesday by the White House.

The Bidens' effective tax rate was 23.8%, Politico reported. They donated $20,180 to 20 different charities: the largest gift was $5,000 to the Beau Biden Foundation, an organization named after their late son that protects children from abuse. They gave the same amount to the charity last year, Politico reported.

Last year, the Bidens reported paying $150,439 in federal income taxes on $610,702 for an effective tax rate of 24.6%.

The couple owed $4,632 to the IRS.

White House officials again released copies of the first family's tax returns on Tax Day as a demonstration of transparency, according to Politico.

Much of the couple's income came from the president's $400,000 salary. Jill Biden was paid $82,335 for her teaching position at Northern Virginia Community College.

The Bidens filed their returns jointly. They also reported paying $29,023 in state income tax in Delaware, where they have two homes. The first lady reported paying $3,139 in Virginia income tax.

The Bidens hit the $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions, called SALT, a product of Trump's tax law. They also paid more than $2,000 in additional federal taxes imposed by the Affordable Care Act.

Politico reported that the Bidens' other charitable donations include $4,000 to Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors; $2,000 to the Fraternal Order of Police Foundation; $1,680 to St. Joseph on the Brandywine (the Bidens' home parish); $1,125 to Westminster Presbyterian Church; $1,000 each to Cranston Heights Fire Company and Ministry of Caring.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff paid $93,570 in federal income taxes last year, with an effective tax rate of 20.5%, Politico reported.

Their combined federal earnings were $456,918, including Harris' vice presidential salary and a reported $169,665 from Emhoff's teaching position at Georgetown University.

The couple paid $17,612 in California income taxes, and Emhoff paid $9,697 in District of Columbia income tax.

The couple contributed $23,000 to charity during the year. They owed $611 to the IRS.