Tags: joe biden | taxes | delaware | flights

Biden's Delaware Trips Have Cost Taxpayers $11M

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event with business and labor leaders at the White House complex November 18, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Win McNamee/Getty)

By    |   Saturday, 19 November 2022 11:16 AM EST

President Joe Biden's frequent trips to Delaware cost taxpayers roughly $11 million.

According to data provided by CBS, Biden has made 57 trips to Delaware, spanning 185 days.

Most of the costs associated with Biden's trips come from either Air Force One or Marine One, as well as security costs from the Secret Service. According to Knoller, Biden has made 101 flights between the White House or Joint Base Andrews and Delaware, 71 of which involve using Marine One and 30 for Air Force One.

Department of Defense public documents show that Marine One helicopters used by the president cost between $17,065 and $20,206 per hour to operate. According to the president's schedule, the helicopter trip from the White House to Delaware takes roughly an hour.

Conversely, the operating costs for Air Force One are $177,843 per hour, with a trip from the White House to Delaware taking 30 minutes, according to the president's schedule.

But in total, the $11 million receipt for Biden's Delaware trips is a significant underestimate since it does not account for many other miscellaneous costs. These include spending for additional helicopters that accompany him, travel to or from military airports before or after an Air Force One flight, and accommodations for staff who attend.

